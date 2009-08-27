Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published August 27, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The Browns will try to figure out who's number one in the depth chart at quarterback, then try to improve on a 4 - 12 season. The Cavaliers will see if they've assembled the right cast of characters to take the LeBron show to championship heights. The Buckeyes take a number six pre-season poll ranking into their season opener with Navy. And the Indians....well, it's wait until next year. We'll talk with northeast Ohio sports journalists about what went wrong with the Indians and what might go right with the Browns, Cavs and Buckeyes. Join us with your thoughts at 9:00 a.m.Bill Livingston, columnist, The Plain Dealer
Al Pawlowski, SportsTime Ohio
Doug Lesmerises, Ohio State beat, The Plain Dealer

