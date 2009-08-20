© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published August 20, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

New Lottery Commission rules for video slots at Ohio race tracks allow players as young as 18 and opponents of a casino ballot issue complain it would abolish all forms of charity gambling except for bingo. Cuyahoga County auditor Frank Russo's lawyer subpoenas personal records from dozens of Russo detractors, including State Auditor Mary Taylor. And local leaders gather for a summit on sustainability. Did it produce meat-and-potatoes ideas for change, or pie-in-the-sky? Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00on 90.3.John Funk, The Plain Dealer
Jim Siegel, Columbus Dispatch
Jon Craig, Cincinnati Enquirer
Erick Trickey, Cleveland magazine
Harriet Applegate, executive secretary, North Shore Federation of Labor

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox