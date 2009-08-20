Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

New Lottery Commission rules for video slots at Ohio race tracks allow players as young as 18 and opponents of a casino ballot issue complain it would abolish all forms of charity gambling except for bingo. Cuyahoga County auditor Frank Russo's lawyer subpoenas personal records from dozens of Russo detractors, including State Auditor Mary Taylor. And local leaders gather for a summit on sustainability. Did it produce meat-and-potatoes ideas for change, or pie-in-the-sky? Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00on 90.3.John Funk, The Plain Dealer

Jim Siegel, Columbus Dispatch

Jon Craig, Cincinnati Enquirer

Erick Trickey, Cleveland magazine

Harriet Applegate, executive secretary, North Shore Federation of Labor