The cash for clunkers program helps local dealers and automakers bounce back but that bounce comes with some critics, and seems to have left out the locally produced Chevy Cobalt.Also in the news, a public battle between Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic and city police forces, the governor bans the restraining practices that led to a death in custody recently, and state lottery director Michael Dolan abruptly resigns. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.

Karen Kasler Bureau Chief Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Robert Schoenberger The Plain Dealer

Stephanie Warsmith The Beacon Journal