© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published August 6, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The cash for clunkers program helps local dealers and automakers bounce back but that bounce comes with some critics, and seems to have left out the locally produced Chevy Cobalt.Also in the news, a public battle between Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic and city police forces, the governor bans the restraining practices that led to a death in custody recently, and state lottery director Michael Dolan abruptly resigns. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.
Karen Kasler Bureau Chief Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Robert Schoenberger The Plain Dealer
Stephanie Warsmith The Beacon Journal

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox