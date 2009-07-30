© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 30, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The city of Akron announces layoffs and the Cleveland school district reveals its cost-cutting measures aren't succeeding, but new school construction continues. Meanwhile, three northeast Ohio companies are poised for expansion. We'll discuss those stories Thursday morning at 9, and as Cuyahoga County voters prepare to decide on whether to restructure county or simply study the issue more, we look back at the last major overhaul in the region – in Summit County in 1979.Sharon Broussard The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Stephanie Warsmith The Akron Beacon Journal

