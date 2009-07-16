© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 16, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

As the federal corruption probe continues, two Cuyahoga County commissioners put a stop to their own secret meetings and urge the scandal-tainted third commissioner to take a leave of absence. Thursday morning at 9, we'll catch up with the fallout from the federal investigation and tackle the question "When is a gift a bribe?" We'll also hear about what put former US Attorney Greg White on the witness stand, the administrative shakeup at the Cleveland Clinic and how local hospitals are dealing with new fiscal demandsfrom the state.John Caniglia Plain Dealer
Betsy Sullivan Editorial Page Director, Plain Dealer
Mary Vanac MedCity News

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Courts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox