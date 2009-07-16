Reporters' Roundtable
As the federal corruption probe continues, two Cuyahoga County commissioners put a stop to their own secret meetings and urge the scandal-tainted third commissioner to take a leave of absence. Thursday morning at 9, we'll catch up with the fallout from the federal investigation and tackle the question "When is a gift a bribe?" We'll also hear about what put former US Attorney Greg White on the witness stand, the administrative shakeup at the Cleveland Clinic and how local hospitals are dealing with new fiscal demandsfrom the state.John Caniglia Plain Dealer
Betsy Sullivan Editorial Page Director, Plain Dealer
Mary Vanac MedCity News