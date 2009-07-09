© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 9, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

State lawmakers are working to beat a July 14th budget deadline. If they don't act, Governor Strickland hints he might shut down state government. Voters, meanwhile, are showing signs of budget fatigue. A new poll shows the Governor's popularity falling and a majority now favorably inclined toward casino gambling. As General Motors emerges from bankruptcy, we'll discuss the likely impact on consumers and investors; and an underground fire in a Stark County landfill shows signs of abating after years of smoke and odor. Senator Sherrod Brown tells what he likes and doesn't like about the health reform plan. Join us Thursday at 9:00 for the weekly reporters' roundtable. Robert Schoenberger, The Plain Dealer
Mark Niquette, Columbus Dispatch
Erick Trickey, Cleveland magazine
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

