Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published June 11, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

After decades of legal wrangling, the Ohio Supreme Court makes an important call: cities like Akron and Cleveland cannot tell their employees where to live. Government reformers have put a new plan on the table in Cuyahoga County. They want to replace county commissioners with an elected, powerful administrator and a county council. Meanwhile, the overseer of municipal courts fights evidence that he works only seven hours a week. And a Toledo man says he's designed an engine that will get 110 miles-per-gallon. Join us with your questions Thursday at 9:00 on The Sound of Ideas.Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Mark Puente, The Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey, Cleveland Magazine
Doug Pelmear, owner, HP2G LLC.com

Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox