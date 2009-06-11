Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

After decades of legal wrangling, the Ohio Supreme Court makes an important call: cities like Akron and Cleveland cannot tell their employees where to live. Government reformers have put a new plan on the table in Cuyahoga County. They want to replace county commissioners with an elected, powerful administrator and a county council. Meanwhile, the overseer of municipal courts fights evidence that he works only seven hours a week. And a Toledo man says he's designed an engine that will get 110 miles-per-gallon. Join us with your questions Thursday at 9:00 on The Sound of Ideas.Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Mark Puente, The Plain Dealer

Erick Trickey, Cleveland Magazine

Doug Pelmear, owner, HP2G LLC.com