Reporters' Roundtable

State Senate Republicans cut a billion dollars from the state budget while restoring support to hospitals and charter schools. With party line vote approval, the $53 billion budget now comes head to head with a conference committee and new, lower revenue projections.

Meanwhile, a corporate giant leaves Dayton, and a former Congressman turned talk show host says he wants to be Ohio's next governor. Analysis of those stories and the rest of the week's news on the next Sound of Ideas. Join us tomorrow at nine on 90.3.

Bill Hershey, Statehouse Reporter for The Dayton Daily News

Karen Kasler, Reporter for Ohio Public Radio

Chris Evans, Editorial Writer for The Plain Dealer

Plus, Marissa DeSantis, Winner of Positively Cleveland's Hastily Made video contest