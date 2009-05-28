© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Reporters' Roundtable

Published May 28, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Early balloting is underway in Akron where voters decide next month if they'll retain six-term Mayor Don Plusquellic, who's now the target of a recall campaign. The City of Cleveland water division plans to overhaul the way it bills its 1.5-million metropolitan customers.The changes come after the city was flooded with complaints from people angry over enormous water bills. A judge strikes down a Cleveland city charter amendment and threatens many city employees' jobs. Thursday on The Sound of Ideas, it's the reporters' roundtable. Join the conversation at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Elizabeth Sullivan, The Plain Dealer
Steve Hoffman, Akron Beacon Journal
Ellen Jan Kleinerman, The Plain Dealer

Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox