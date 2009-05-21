© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published May 21, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Cleveland elected leaders hoped to collect damages from 21 financial institutions to help pay for the foreclosure mess. It was a unique argument: Cleveland claimed the banks had knowingly created a public nuisance. With a federal court decision, the banks claim a victory for the moment. Also this week, scandals in offices both high and low, unexpected competition for Cuyahoga County's Med Mart project, and a pharmacist pleads no contest to manslaughter, raising questions about the culpability in healthcare. Join us Thursday morning at 9 for our weekly roundup of regional news. Chris Seper MedCity News
Henry Gomez The Plain Dealer
Mark Niquette The Columbus Dispatch
Johnathan Holifield, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Cleveland

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsChildren's HealthParenting/Child CareSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox