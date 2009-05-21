Reporters' Roundtable
Cleveland elected leaders hoped to collect damages from 21 financial institutions to help pay for the foreclosure mess. It was a unique argument: Cleveland claimed the banks had knowingly created a public nuisance. With a federal court decision, the banks claim a victory for the moment. Also this week, scandals in offices both high and low, unexpected competition for Cuyahoga County's Med Mart project, and a pharmacist pleads no contest to manslaughter, raising questions about the culpability in healthcare. Join us Thursday morning at 9 for our weekly roundup of regional news. Chris Seper MedCity News
Henry Gomez The Plain Dealer
Mark Niquette The Columbus Dispatch
Johnathan Holifield, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Cleveland