Reporters' Roundtable
This week, the Plain Dealer has been hammering on the costs of government in Cuyahoga County. The implication is this: that Cuyahoga County residents may not be getting as much bang for their buck as other urban counties in Ohio. Thursday morning at 9 on the reporters' roundtable, we'll hear from the reporter behind the story about what she found and what may be coming in the investigation. Also, local manufacturing takes a massive hit, aformer ODOT official faces kickback allegations, the AG's office grows, despite calls for cutbacks, and lawmakers weigh a foreclosure moratorium. Also, we'll take a moment to admire the Cavs' historic march toward NBA glory.Reginald Fields The Plain Dealer
Laura Johnston The Plain Dealer
Dan Shingler Crain's Cleveland Business
Andy Baskin WEWS