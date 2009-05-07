Reporters' Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published May 7, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

There is a new sheriff in town in Cuyahoga County, and there are new disputes over the old question of how county government ought to be reformed. Meanwhile, that County seals a 20 million dollar deal for the Cleveland's old convention center, moving the Med Mart project one step closer to reality. Also, local leaders move one step closer to putting off shore wind power on Lake Erie. Will either project succeed or deliver economic growth? The answer isn't blowing in the wind: it's 90.3, Thursday morning at 9.Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Mark Naymik The Plain Dealer
William Hershey, staff writer, Dayton Daily News

