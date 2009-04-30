Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

The World Health Organization says the swine flu outbreak is moving rapidly toward the pandemic stage. We'll discuss how local officials are preparing to deal with a local outbreak, if it comes. U.S. carmakers Chrysler and General Motors are taking desperate measures to stay alive. We'll see what effect this will have on auto workers in greater Cleveland. Legislative Democrats prepare to send their education spending plan to the Ohio Senate where Republicans are eager to make changes. Those are some of the stories we'll cover in the Thursday roundtable. Join us with your thoughts at 9:00 a.m.Mary Vanac, MedCity News

Robert Schoenberger, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau