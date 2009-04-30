© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 30, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The World Health Organization says the swine flu outbreak is moving rapidly toward the pandemic stage. We'll discuss how local officials are preparing to deal with a local outbreak, if it comes. U.S. carmakers Chrysler and General Motors are taking desperate measures to stay alive. We'll see what effect this will have on auto workers in greater Cleveland. Legislative Democrats prepare to send their education spending plan to the Ohio Senate where Republicans are eager to make changes. Those are some of the stories we'll cover in the Thursday roundtable. Join us with your thoughts at 9:00 a.m.Mary Vanac, MedCity News
Robert Schoenberger, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox