Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 16, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The courts and frail health continue to dog suburban Cleveland retiree John Demjanjuk. Just hours from deportation a federal appeals court ordered a delay; Germany seeks to try him for his role as a guard in a Nazi death camp. We'll review the Demjanjuk case, plus the city of Cleveland's ban on text messaging while driving, a $900,000 fine imposed on the city for civil service violations and the next chapter in theschool funding debate. Join us with your thoughts Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on The Sound of Ideas.Marilyn H. Karfeld, reporter, Cleveland Jewish News
Henry Gomez, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Aaron Marshall, Columbus bureau reporter, The Plain Dealer

