The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 9, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The Cuyahoga County Commissioners have made public the development agreement for the proposed convention center and medical mart. Local hospitals reveal how much they are actually spending taking care of the poor, instead of what they would charge. The Port Authority applies for stimulus money to pay for renovations to Cleveland docks they want to tear down in a little over a decade. Governor Strickland finds himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit and the people who staff Ohio's prisons say overcrowding is making them increasingly dangerous places. Join us Thursday at 9:00 a.m. for discussion of the week's top stories on The Sound of Ideas.Sarah Jane Tribble, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau correspondent
Jay Miller, reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

