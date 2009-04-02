Reporters' Roundtable
Legislators in Columbus reach agreement on a transportation budget that includes money for passenger rail and projects that some say could either save or decimate parts of Cleveland. Suburban mayors join forces to offer the med mart project a bit of support with a few caveats. Cuyahoga County deputies find out there's a new sheriff in town. Join us this morning at 9 to talk about these stories and the rest of the week's regional news.Karen Farkas The Plain Dealer
Joe Frolik The Plain Dealer
Bill Hershey Dayton Daily News