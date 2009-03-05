Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

An engineering study due out Thursday is expected to confirm that Cleveland's new downtown convention center can be built on the site of the old one. John Carroll University will force non-teaching staffers to take a two-week unpaid sabbatical. The state's jobless rate shot up to 8.8 per cent last month with an especially sharp rise in some of Cuyahoga's neighboring counties. More people are licensed to pack heat. The state says applications for permits to carry concealed weapons jumped by more than 50 per cent last year. Join us as we discuss the week's top stories Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Janet Okoben, reporter, The Plain Dealer

Jay Miller, reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

Bill Cohen of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

