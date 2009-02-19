© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published February 19, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

Lt. Governor Lee Fisher and Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner have set the stage for a spirited primary in next year'sU.S. Senate race. The high-profile Democrats both want the seat being vacated by the retiring George Voinovich. General Motors and Chrysler have announced restructuring plansthat are likely to have an impact on northeast Ohio. And the Cleveland Clinic announces an expansion plan that focuses on Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us for discussion of those and other stories Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Karen Kasler, chief of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Sarah Jane Tribble, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Robert Schoenberger, reporter, The Plain Dealer

