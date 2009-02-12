© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published February 12, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

U.S. Senators have passed their version of an economic stimulus package; the House has passed its version. Now the two bodies will iron out their differences in a conference committee. Until they do, Ohio leaders can't be sure of their own budget situation. We'll talk about Ohio's potential piece of the federal bailout. We'll also discuss a proposed statewide moratorium on foreclosures, get the latest on the Med Mart/convention center saga and find out why the federal Environmental Protection Agency is suing Akron for up to $100-million. Join the conversation Thursday at 9:00 a.m. for the reporters' roundtable on 90.3.Reginald Fields, Columbus Bureau chief, The Plain Dealer
Stephen Koff, Washington Bureau chief, The Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine
Phil Trexler, reporter, Akron Beacon Journal

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox