Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

U.S. Senators have passed their version of an economic stimulus package; the House has passed its version. Now the two bodies will iron out their differences in a conference committee. Until they do, Ohio leaders can't be sure of their own budget situation. We'll talk about Ohio's potential piece of the federal bailout. We'll also discuss a proposed statewide moratorium on foreclosures, get the latest on the Med Mart/convention center saga and find out why the federal Environmental Protection Agency is suing Akron for up to $100-million. Join the conversation Thursday at 9:00 a.m. for the reporters' roundtable on 90.3.Reginald Fields, Columbus Bureau chief, The Plain Dealer

Stephen Koff, Washington Bureau chief, The Plain Dealer

Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine

Phil Trexler, reporter, Akron Beacon Journal