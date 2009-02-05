The State Budget & the State of Cleveland Schools

Governor Ted Strickland's administration presented a new two-year budget this week that calls for what he called 'shared sacrifice.' Meanwhile, the 2010 Governor's race has its first Republican entrant. Cleveland's school chief tells teachers they'll have to perform or find a new line of work. And Cleveland City Council approves limited urban farming: residents will be allowed to raise chickens, ducks and bees on their property. It's all up for discussion in our weekly reporters' roundtable. Join us Thursday at 9:00 a.m. for The Sound of Ideas.Scott Stephens, Catalyst Ohio

Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News

Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer