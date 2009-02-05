© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

The State Budget & the State of Cleveland Schools

Published February 5, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

Governor Ted Strickland's administration presented a new two-year budget this week that calls for what he called 'shared sacrifice.' Meanwhile, the 2010 Governor's race has its first Republican entrant. Cleveland's school chief tells teachers they'll have to perform or find a new line of work. And Cleveland City Council approves limited urban farming: residents will be allowed to raise chickens, ducks and bees on their property. It's all up for discussion in our weekly reporters' roundtable. Join us Thursday at 9:00 a.m. for The Sound of Ideas.Scott Stephens, Catalyst Ohio
Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News
Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox