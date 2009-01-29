Reporters Roundtable Reviews the State of the State

Governor Ted Strickland told Ohioans he'll balance the budget without raising taxes but he also put forward a plan to make it easier for local communities to raise property taxes, and he presented a plan to rebuild Ohio's public education system. Some Republicans worry that part of his plan amounts to a repudiation of local control over schools. Thursday morning at 9, we'll talk to reporters about the governor's education and economic proposals and the questions he left unanswered. Bill Cohen Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio

Joe Frolik Plain Dealer

Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business

Scott Stephens Catalyst Ohio