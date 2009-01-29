© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters Roundtable Reviews the State of the State

Published January 29, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

Governor Ted Strickland told Ohioans he'll balance the budget without raising taxes but he also put forward a plan to make it easier for local communities to raise property taxes, and he presented a plan to rebuild Ohio's public education system. Some Republicans worry that part of his plan amounts to a repudiation of local control over schools. Thursday morning at 9, we'll talk to reporters about the governor's education and economic proposals and the questions he left unanswered. Bill Cohen Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio
Joe Frolik Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Scott Stephens Catalyst Ohio

Paul Cox
