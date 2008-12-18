© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published December 18, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

This week, the Ohio legislature moves to tap the rainy day fund to pay bonuses to veterans, and the governor threatens a veto. Meanwhile, lawmakers push for an end to same-day voter registration and ballot casting. In a national ranking of corrupt states, Ohio makes the top ten. Also, retail real estate giant Developers Diversified sees a key deal fall through. And a move is underway to recall the mayor of Toledo. Join us Thursday at 9 a.m. for a conversation about those and other stories, including the fate of Browns Head Coach Romeo Crennel.Bill Hershey Dayton Daily News
Michelle Jarboe Plain Dealer
Tom Troy Toledo Blade
Terry Pluto Plain Dealer

