Reporters' Roundtable
In the news this week, the fallout from the economic crisis reaches more large employers, including one local county government. A Cleveland Councilman resigns in response to allegations of accepting bribes. Also, Cuyahoga County prepares for another expensive vote recount. We'll find out if there's any way to avoid that, we'll hear how any rescue for the auto industry would affect Ohio, and we'll find out why one local writer wants to scale back the Obama hero worship.
Join us Thursday morning at 9.Stephen Koff DC bureau chief , The Plain Dealer
Henry Gomez city hall reporter, The Plain Dealer
Brad Dicken reporter, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram
Mansfield Frazier CoolCleveland