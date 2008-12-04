© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published December 4, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

State government officials announced this week there's a bit of a problem with the books. According to Ohio Governor Ted Strickland's budget director, "Over $2.6 billion in forecast revenues have evaporated." And the problem is likely to get worse. Join us Thursday morning at 9 for conversation about the battered state budget, Congressman LaTourette's battle to block the National City sale, job cuts throughout the local media industry and a few other stories, too. Bill Cohen Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Arielle Kass Crain's Cleveland Business
Ted Gup professor of journalism, Case Western Reserve University

