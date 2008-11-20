© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Journalists' Roundtable

Published November 20, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

Most of the newly-elected leaders in the Ohio statehouse call Northeast Ohio home. That might mean added clout for the region. And a Cleveland neighborhood rallies to prevent a firehouse from being closed. It's been a week to announce changes: at the statehouse, at city hall, and in the future address of a large Cleveland bank. We'll look at those stories, and at a demand the city of Cleveland start controlling what parking lot attendants should be doing, while you go to the game. That's Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.
Stan Bullard, senior reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Mark Puente, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Jo Ingles, reporter, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

