Reporters' Roundtable: Yes, We Have No Good News

We've heard a litany of bad economic news this week: the pending shuttering of DHL's cargo operations in southeast Ohio, news of layoffs at steel-maker Republic Engineered Products in Lorain, plus, Lordstown and Whirlpool, then came word that a major housing and office development in downtown Cleveland has been taken off the table the owners of Beachwood Place, one of the largest malls in the region, have money trouble and could face bankruptcy. And there's a report that developers in New York are prepared to move ahead with a project that threatens the future of Cleveland's proposed Medical Mart. Our weekly reporters’ roundtable will put all this glum news into perspective and we'd like to hear your input Thursday morning at 9:00 on The Sound of Ideas.Michelle Jarboe, business reporter, The Plain Dealer

Joe Guillen, government reporter, The Plain Dealer

Dan Shingler, manufacturing reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

