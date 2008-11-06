© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published November 6, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

The election that brought a landmark win for Barack Obama also brings Democrats back to power in the Ohio House and may perhaps bring to the statehousethe first house speaker from northeast Ohio in 70 years. We'll talk about what Governor Strickland might be able to do with the help of a Democratic House and discuss some changes coming for Cleveland City Council and Cuyahoga County government. It's the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9.Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News
Connie Schultz, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business

