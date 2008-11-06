Reporters' Roundtable
The election that brought a landmark win for Barack Obama also brings Democrats back to power in the Ohio House and may perhaps bring to the statehousethe first house speaker from northeast Ohio in 70 years. We'll talk about what Governor Strickland might be able to do with the help of a Democratic House and discuss some changes coming for Cleveland City Council and Cuyahoga County government. It's the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9.Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News
Connie Schultz, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business