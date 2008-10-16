© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published October 16, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, studies of the Innerbelt bridge force ODOT to keep four lanes closed indefinitely; a local branch of a national community organizing group is called to account for phony voter registrations; and the Cuyahoga County corruption probe expands to include the Cuyahoga Metro Housing Authority and a former MetroHealth executive. On our weekly reporters' roundtable, we'll talk about those stories and get analysis on the final presidential debate. Join us Thursday morning at 9. Joe Guillen, The Plain Dealer
Karen Farkas, The Plain Dealer
Howard Wilkinson, The Cincinnati Enquirer

