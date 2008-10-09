© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published October 9, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, a retail development in Solon dries up, a grim report details new numbers on recent job losses. In election news, polls suggests the November ballot's casino proposal just might pass, Attorney General candidate Richard Cordray returns tainted contributions, and voters are being cautioned about what they’re not allowed to wear to the polls November 4th. We'll talk about those stories and others on our weekly reporters roundtable. Be sure to join us Thursday morning at 9.

In the news this week,

a grim report details new numbers on recent job losses,

a retail development in Solon dries up,

and gambling could be in Ohio’s the future after all.

Stan Bullard, senior reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business
Henry Gomez, city hall reporter, The Plain Dealer
Laura Bischoff, statehouse reporter, Dayton Daily News
George Zeller, economist

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox