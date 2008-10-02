Reporters' Roundtable
Early voting began this week, allowing Ohioans to register and cast a ballot inside of an hour. Meanwhile Republicans are crying foul and alleging voter fraud. New revelations emerge about the obscenity case against Cuyahoga County's former recorder: Patrick O'Malley faces sentencing on Friday. On our regional reporters roundtable, we'll discuss those stories, plus the prospects of a Lake Erie wind farm, and the latest on the financial crisis. Join us Thursday morning at 9.Peter McKay, Wall Street Journal
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Erick Trickey, Cleveland Magazine
Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News