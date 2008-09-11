Reporters' Roundtable
This week Summit County officials indict 19 on mortgage fraud charges; the ongoing federal probe into corruption in Cuyahoga County spurs changes in the Parma School District. Also, this month's release of school report cards have manywondering if some districts are cooking the books. Thursday morning at 9, join us for a conversation about those and other stories, plus, we'll talk with the director of a new documentary that made LeBron James cry.Katie Byard, Akron Beacon Journal
Rachel Dissell, The Plain Dealer
Edith Starzyk, The Plain Dealer
Kristopher Belman, documentary film mmaker