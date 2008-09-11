© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 11, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

This week Summit County officials indict 19 on mortgage fraud charges; the ongoing federal probe into corruption in Cuyahoga County spurs changes in the Parma School District. Also, this month's release of school report cards have manywondering if some districts are cooking the books. Thursday morning at 9, join us for a conversation about those and other stories, plus, we'll talk with the director of a new documentary that made LeBron James cry.Katie Byard, Akron Beacon Journal
Rachel Dissell, The Plain Dealer
Edith Starzyk, The Plain Dealer
Kristopher Belman, documentary film mmaker

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox