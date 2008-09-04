© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Weekly Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 4, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

This week, a school shooting leaves an east side suburb unhurt but uneasy; Democratic party insiders begin narrowing the field of possible replacements for Stephanie Tubbs Jones; and an appeals court says the state's business tax cannot be applied to grocery stores or to take-out food. On our program, we'll talk about those stories and get an Alaskan perspective on what Ohioans should know about Vice-presidential hopeful Sarah Palin.Libby Casey, Washington correspondent, Alaska Public Radio
Grant Segall, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Janet Cho, business reporter, The Plain Dealer
Jason Lea, reporter, The News-Herald

