Reporters Roundtable and Rubber City

Published July 31, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT
The government raid on county offices dominated the news this week, so a few stories flew under the radar. We'll rectify that on the roundtable. Here's what's on the agenda: A $68 million package of taxpayer enticements keeps Bridgestone Firestone growing in the Rubber City. Akron's mayor releases more details of his plan to lease the city sewers to a private operator. In Cleveland, the mayor slashes budgets, and a city councilman finds his family the target of arson. And President Bush pays a visit to Northeast Ohio. Join us Thursday morning at 9. Photo courtesy The Akron Beacon JournalGabriel Baird, The Plain Dealer
