In the news this week, Financial adviser Mark Lay gets 12 years for his role in the investment scandal that began with Coingate, while Governor Strickland offers cut rate university tuition to veterans and prepares to address Clevelanders Friday at the City Club. Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas we'll talk about those stories, about CC Sabathia's departure from the Indians and the Cleveland Gladiators rise through the arena football playoffs. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

Mike McIntyre, The Plain Dealer

Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer

Mhari Saito, ideastream®

Andy Baskin, WEWS Channel 5