Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Big sigh of relief at Cleveland's Sherwin-Williams. The Rhode Island supreme court says it's not to blame for problems with lead paint and won't have to pay for a huge clean up. Also in the news: an innocent man is gunned down in his front yard. The Medical Mart has its first local boss but as yet, no local site. Four-dollar gas has Clevelanders clamoring for bus tickets at a time whenRTA is cutting back. Join us for the regional reporters roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on the Sound of Ideas.Mike Tobin, assistant metro editor, The Plain Dealer

Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

Peter B. Lord, environment writer, Providence Journal