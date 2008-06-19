Barack Obama takes the lead against John McCain in the latest poll of Ohio voters...independents though say they'd be less likely to vote for him if he puts Hillary Clinton on the ticket. Also in the news ...the Cleveland Museum of Art passes a fund-raising milestone; High-speed rail gains ground in Congress and Ohio may benefit; lawmakers in Columbus consider regulating how many patients a nurse can serve. Join the discussion on Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable Thursday at 9:00 on 90.3.

Bill Cohen, correspondent, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Stephanie Warsmith, politics reporter, Akron Beacon Journal

Sarah Hollander, reporter, The Plain Dealer

Steven Litt, art and architecture critic, The Plain Dealer

