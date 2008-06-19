© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published June 19, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

Barack Obama takes the lead against John McCain in the latest poll of Ohio voters...independents though say they'd be less likely to vote for him if he puts Hillary Clinton on the ticket. Also in the news ...the Cleveland Museum of Art passes a fund-raising milestone; High-speed rail gains ground in Congress and Ohio may benefit; lawmakers in Columbus consider regulating how many patients a nurse can serve. Join the discussion on Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable Thursday at 9:00 on 90.3.
Bill Cohen, correspondent, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Stephanie Warsmith, politics reporter, Akron Beacon Journal
Sarah Hollander, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Steven Litt, art and architecture critic, The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox