Reporters' Roundtable: Compacts, Candidates and Council Absences
In the news this week, the Great Lakes Compact passes with a unanimous vote in the Ohio senate, and Governor Strickland endorses Treasurer Richard Cordray as his nominee for the November Attorney General's race. Meanwhile, the GOP sees their list of potential AG candidates grow shorter by the day. On our weekly news roundup, we'll discuss those stories and ask, "If success success mainly about just showing up,how's Cleveland City Council doing?" Join us, Thursday morning at 9.Laura Bischoff, Dayton Daily News
Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer
Joe Guillen, The Plain Dealer