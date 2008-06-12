© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Compacts, Candidates and Council Absences

Published June 12, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, the Great Lakes Compact passes with a unanimous vote in the Ohio senate, and Governor Strickland endorses Treasurer Richard Cordray as his nominee for the November Attorney General's race. Meanwhile, the GOP sees their list of potential AG candidates grow shorter by the day. On our weekly news roundup, we'll discuss those stories and ask, "If success success mainly about just showing up,how's Cleveland City Council doing?" Join us, Thursday morning at 9.Laura Bischoff, Dayton Daily News
Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer
Joe Guillen, The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox