Reporters' Roundtable: Politicians in Pickles

Published May 8, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, embattled Cleveland councilman Joe Santiago faces renewed scrutiny--there's no recall this time, just an FBI investigation. Meanwhile, in Columbus, the battle over payday loans heats up and members of the General Assembly gear up for a possible impeachment proceeding targeting the Attorney General. Also, there's falloutfrom charges of excessive patronage appointments at the Cuyahoga County Recorders office. We'll talk about those stories and others on the reporters' roundtable. Join us Thursday morning at 9 o'clock.Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer
Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Mark Naymik, The Plain Dealer

