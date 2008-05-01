Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

In the news... State lawmakers prepare to pass the nation's tightest cap on the payday lending business and Republicans are in the lead. Continental Airlines decides to continue flying solo rather than merge. That seems to be good news for Hopkins Airport. National City's CEO tells shareholders he feels their pain. And Shaker Heights offers a bounty for new condo buyers. Join the discussion on the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on the Sound of Ideas.Becky Gaylord, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer

Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio statehouse news bureau

Stephanie Warsmith, politics reporter, Akron Beacon Journal

