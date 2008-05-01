© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published May 1, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news... State lawmakers prepare to pass the nation's tightest cap on the payday lending business and Republicans are in the lead. Continental Airlines decides to continue flying solo rather than merge. That seems to be good news for Hopkins Airport. National City's CEO tells shareholders he feels their pain. And Shaker Heights offers a bounty for new condo buyers. Join the discussion on the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on the Sound of Ideas.Becky Gaylord, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business
Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio statehouse news bureau
Stephanie Warsmith, politics reporter, Akron Beacon Journal

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox