Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

It feels like politicians and business leaders are all trying to look into crystal balls this week. The Lieutenant Governor suggests the future of the Great Lakesmight involve pumping water to New Mexico or Georgia. National City executives hint the bank might be for sale. Ohio's higher education Chancellor unveils his plans for the state university system of the future. You don't have to wait too long for the analysis. Join us on the Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable Thursday at 9 a.m. on 90.3

