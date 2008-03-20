© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Med Mart, National City, Race and more

Published March 20, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

Thursday’s program contains unsubstantiated charges and inappropriate characterizations about National City Bank and its lending practices. Those comments were made by one guest on the show. At all times opinions expressed on this program by guests represent their own views; guests do not speak for 90.3 WCPN. Nonetheless, we regret that we did not challenge those comments during the hour and that a portion of today’s program veered from our standards of fairness, civility and fact-based analysis.
Joe Frolik, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer
Chris Maag, freelance journalist
Mark Dodosh, Crain's Cleveland Business

Paul Cox
