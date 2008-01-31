Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

State lawmakers come up with a new plan to insure the uninsured while the Governor looks for ways to cut state spending because of an unexpected revenue shortfall that could approach $2-billion. The Plain Dealer says it's time to replace Dennis Kucinich and the paper knows just the guy. The city of Cleveland hires a new economic development director. The old Hoover complex in North Canton is about to get new life. Join us for conversation about the week's top stories on the Sound of Ideas this morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

Aaron Marshall, statehouse reporter, The Plain Dealer

Bill Shiel, investigative reporter at Cleveland’s Fox 8