© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly News Roundtable

Published January 17, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

In the news this week, Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner demands paper ballotsin every county across the state; the Cuyahoga County Commissioners find a buyerfor the former Ameritrust tower, a building critics say has become a boondoggle; the City of Cleveland sues 21 banksand lenders over subprime loans gone bad; a buyout for state employees;more financial troubles for Myers University; and the latest from the Kucinich camp. That's our list of the top regional stories this week, what's yours? Join us for the Sound of Ideas regional news roundtable. This morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Janet Okoben, higher education reporter, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
William Hershey, staff reporter, Dayton Daily News

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox