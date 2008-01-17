Weekly News Roundtable

In the news this week, Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner demands paper ballotsin every county across the state; the Cuyahoga County Commissioners find a buyerfor the former Ameritrust tower, a building critics say has become a boondoggle; the City of Cleveland sues 21 banksand lenders over subprime loans gone bad; a buyout for state employees;more financial troubles for Myers University; and the latest from the Kucinich camp. That's our list of the top regional stories this week, what's yours? Join us for the Sound of Ideas regional news roundtable. This morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Janet Okoben, higher education reporter, The Plain Dealer

Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

William Hershey, staff reporter, Dayton Daily News