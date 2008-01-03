Regional News Roundtable: of Elections and Economic Development

It's been a few weeks since we last convened our news roundtable, but the news hasn't stopped. In fact, some stories have just kept going. The Secretary of State assures the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections it can handle a voting machine change-up. Meanwhile at City Hall, the Cleveland city council's Public Safety Committee finds itself charged with inaction, and the city's chief of economic development steps down while on vacation. On the Sound of Ideas, we'll talk about those stories and make a few predictions for the New Year. Join us Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer

George Nemeth, Brewed Fresh Daily

Kymberli Hagelberg, ideastream