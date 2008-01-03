© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional News Roundtable: of Elections and Economic Development

Published January 3, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

It's been a few weeks since we last convened our news roundtable, but the news hasn't stopped. In fact, some stories have just kept going. The Secretary of State assures the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections it can handle a voting machine change-up. Meanwhile at City Hall, the Cleveland city council's Public Safety Committee finds itself charged with inaction, and the city's chief of economic development steps down while on vacation. On the Sound of Ideas, we'll talk about those stories and make a few predictions for the New Year. Join us Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer
George Nemeth, Brewed Fresh Daily
Kymberli Hagelberg, ideastream

Paul Cox
