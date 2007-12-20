Reporters' Roundtable: Year in Review

What a year we've had! In Columbus, it all started with a new governor and a veto his first day in office. Since then, we've seen new legislation on everything from strip clubs to solar panels. Meanwhile in Greater Cleveland, we've seen a strong push on economic development but it's not entirely clear how much traction local leaders have found. On our roundtable this week, we'll take a look back at the year's top stories. We're looking forward to your input, too, so be sure to join us, Thursday morning at 9 a.m.Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Steve Hoffman, The Akron Beacon Journal

Mike McIntyre, The Cleveland Plain Dealer