© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published December 6, 2007 at 2:00 PM EST

It's been a banner week for candidacy announcements: Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman is vying for Congressman Kucinich's seat, and Republican Bay Village Mayor Deborah Sutherland announced she'll face off against Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Jones, a democrat. We'll talk about those races, plus the linked fates of maternity leave and an erstwhile candidate for auditor, Goodyear's decision to stay in Akron, a possible end to Cleveland City Council's troubles, and your tax dollars in action. Pull your chair up to the roundtable, Thursday at 9 a.m.Mark Naymik, politics reporter The Plain Dealer
Joe Tone, managing editor, Cleveland Scene Magazine
Jill Miller Zimon, blogger, Writes Like She Talks

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox