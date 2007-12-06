Reporters' Roundtable
It's been a banner week for candidacy announcements: Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman is vying for Congressman Kucinich's seat, and Republican Bay Village Mayor Deborah Sutherland announced she'll face off against Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Jones, a democrat. We'll talk about those races, plus the linked fates of maternity leave and an erstwhile candidate for auditor, Goodyear's decision to stay in Akron, a possible end to Cleveland City Council's troubles, and your tax dollars in action. Pull your chair up to the roundtable, Thursday at 9 a.m.Mark Naymik, politics reporter The Plain Dealer
Joe Tone, managing editor, Cleveland Scene Magazine
Jill Miller Zimon, blogger, Writes Like She Talks