Next Tuesday, we'll all head to the polls. There are re-election challenges for the mayors of Euclid and Lakewood. A levy issue for the port in Cuyahoga County, a police department on the chopping block in Norton, and money issues facing surly electorates in Cleveland Heights-University Heights and Summit County. Plus, there's one issue on the ballot that shouldn't be there at all. On the Sound of Ideas, our roundtable takes a look at compelling races and key issues. There may be more at stake than you realize. As the saying goes, all politics is local. So, what's on your ballot?Becky Gaylord, Associate Editor, The Plain Dealer

Mary Jane Skala, Senior Editor, Sun News

Kymberli Hagelberg, ideastream reporter