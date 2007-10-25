© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Roundtable

Published October 25, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Cuyahoga County's top leaders say now is not the right time to build a new administration building, so the building known to many as the "Breuer tower" is up for sale. What does Cleveland have to do with the debate over a new power planton the Ohio River? A shockingly-violent neighborhood brawlresults in the death of a Cleveland teen; while in Akron the suspect in a slaying goes free because a key witness won't talk. All that, plus Garfield Heights enacts a pit bull ban and a new book claims Congressman Dennis Kucinichsaw a UFO. Join us for the discussion this morning at 9:00. Joe Tone, managing editor, Scene
Joe Frolik, of The Plain Dealer editorial board
Mansfield Frazier, columnist, Cool Cleveland.com

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox