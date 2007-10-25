Regional Roundtable

Cuyahoga County's top leaders say now is not the right time to build a new administration building, so the building known to many as the "Breuer tower" is up for sale. What does Cleveland have to do with the debate over a new power planton the Ohio River? A shockingly-violent neighborhood brawlresults in the death of a Cleveland teen; while in Akron the suspect in a slaying goes free because a key witness won't talk. All that, plus Garfield Heights enacts a pit bull ban and a new book claims Congressman Dennis Kucinichsaw a UFO. Join us for the discussion this morning at 9:00. Joe Tone, managing editor, Scene

Joe Frolik, of The Plain Dealer editorial board

Mansfield Frazier, columnist, Cool Cleveland.com