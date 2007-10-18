© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Republican Resignations and other Polical News

Published October 18, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, resignations and a death among Republican representatives could swing the state to from red to blue; what Senator George Voinovich tells us about the future of the GOP; plus, what the outcome of the Canton Mayor's racetells us about who will be president of these United States. Thursday at nine on 90.3William Hershey , Dayton Daily News
Stephanie Warsmith, Akron Beacon Journal
Mark Naymik, The Plain Dealer

