The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Quality of Life

Published September 6, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, residents wait through the night for the fights at a local bar to end, near West Boulevard neighbors watch drug deals through the night, and on the other side of Cleveland, one man can't forget the sound of gunfire coming from an Uzi. These stories and the city's response have been chronicled this week in a Plain Dealer series about quality, or inequality, of life. At our weekly round table, we'll take an in-depth look at the series and what it means for Cleveland's future. We'll take your calls, too. Thursday morning at nine.Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Leila Atassi, Metro Reporter, The Plain Dealer
Nina Turner, Cleveland City Council, Ward 1
Joe Cimperman, Cleveland City Council, Ward 13

